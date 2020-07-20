Tovino Thomas Believes 'Guppy' Would Have Replicated Same Success As 'Forensic' On OTT

Tovino Thomas, last seen in Anas Khan and Akhil Paul's Forensic, in a recent chat with an online portal, revealed that his Johanpaul George directorial Guppy (2016) would have received more love and appreciation if it had released on an OTT platform. Tovino Thomas added that many non-Malayalee audiences reached out to him after watching Forensic on Netflix. He said that everyone appreciated the film's narrative and also heaped praises at everyone's performances, which made him believe that the global audience is ready to watch Malayalam movies.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Shares Baby Boy Tahaan's Picture; Celebs And Fan Swoon Over Adorable Pic

Tovino Thomas starrer Guppy's cast details

Guppy, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, also featured actors like Chethan Jayalal, Rohini, Nandana Varma, and Sreenivasan in pivotal roles. The Johanpaul George-directorial narrates the tale of a 12-year-old boy who sells Guppy fish for a living in a beach-side colony. Although the Tovino Thomas starrer was lauded by the critics, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Guppy attained success after its DVD release, audiences appreciated the film and hailed Guppy's cast's performance.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Makers Lodge Complaint With Police Over Piracy

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino Thomas is awaiting the release of his next- Kilometers and Kilometers. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and debutant India Jarvis in the lead, narrates the tale of a tour guide, who takes an American traveller on a ride around Kerala.

The Tovino Thomas starrer also features actors like Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The makers of the film, a few months back, released the trailer of the movie, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kala' Is A Thriller That Touches Upon 'human Evolution', Says Director

Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas has Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie that marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017) is reported to be a super-hero flick. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

Also Read | Jayasurya's Staggering Net Worth, Houses And Cars Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.