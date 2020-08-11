'Ondu Motteya Kathe' To 'Love Mocktail': Light-hearted Kannada Films To Watch In Lockdown

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone's cooped up at home, and OTT platforms have become one of the biggest sources of entertainment. Apart from Hindi cinema, regional films also have a lot to offer, especially the South Indian cinema. For all the cinephiles, lockdown can be the right time to explore regional cinema if you haven't already. Thus, here's taking a look at some feel-good Kannada films which you can watch to keep yourself entertained during the lockdown.

Also Read | Upendra Rao Will Share Screen Space With Actor Varun Tej In An Upcoming Kannada Film

Katheyondu Shuruvagide

Filmmaker Senna Hegde's Katheyondu Shuruvagide is a romantic comedy, which released in 2018. The Kannada film stars Pooja Devariya, Diganth, Shreya Anchan and Aruna Balraj in the lead roles. The plot of this Senna Hegde directorial revolves around Tarun, a resort owner who faces a severe loss in his business venture. However, his life changes drastically after Tanya enters his resort as a guest.

Chamak

2017's romantic comedy, Chamak is directed by Suni while it is produced by T. R. Chandrashekar. The romantic comedy stars Ganesh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sadhu Kokila in the lead roles. The Kannada film's story focuses on Kush and Kushi, a married couple whose lives turn topsy-turvy when they start unravelling lies they fed each other before getting married.

Also Read | Kannada Film Comedian Mimicry Rajagopal Dies At 69

Mundina Nildana

Both written and directed by Vinay Bharadwaj, Mundina Nildana stars Praveen Tej, Radhika Chetan, Ananya Kashyap, Ajay Raj and Dattanna in pivotal roles. The Kannada film showcases the lives of three individuals with different goals and their liberating journey to discover what the future has in store for them.

Love Mocktail

Marking the directorial debut of Krishna, Love Mocktail is a romantic drama film which released this year and now streams of Zee5. The film stars Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and Amritha Iyengar in the lead roles. Love Mocktail follows the life of Adithya, played by Krishna, and his quest for love.

Also Read | First Look Of Kannada Film 'Family Pack' Released; Check Out More About The Cast Here

Ondu Motteya Kathe

Yet another romantic comedy, Ondu Motteya Kathe is both written and helmed by debutant Raj B. Shetty. The film released in 2017 and stars an ensemble cast along with Shetty, including Usha Bhandary, Shailashree, Prakash Tuminadu, Amrutha Naik, Shreya Anchan, Vj Vineeth, Rahul Amin and Deepak Rai Panaje. The plot of Ondu Motteya Kathe revolves around a bald Kannada teacher, Janardhana and his struggles with marriage.

Also Read | Did You Know Yash's 'KGF' Smashed Records Of 'Baahubali 2' In Kannada Film Industry?

(Image credit: Milana Gajraj and Recommendation Community Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.