Upendra Rao Will Share Screen Space With Actor Varun Tej In An Upcoming Kannada Film

Upendra Rao will soon be seen sharing screen space with Varun Tej in an upcoming Kannada film, according to a report by a news portal. The actor will be seen in an important role in the film and thus his fans are excited about it. Both Varun Tej and Upendra Rao have a massive fan following and it is likely that fans are eager to watch the two superstars together on screen. Upendra Rao’s films like A, Kanyadaanam, S/o Sathyamurthy, to name a few, have become huge hits and therefore fans are eager to watch their favourite actor back on screen once again, according to a news portal.

Producers of the film, Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda believe that Upendra Rao’s presence will bring credibility to the character he will play, according to the news portal. The makers believe that Upendra will be crucial for the story and elevate it further with his skills. Details on the character and the film, in general, have not been revealed yet. However, the makers hinted that the role Upendra Rao will play will be quite intense and powerful. They mentioned that the role he plays will be impactful to the overall film as well, according to the news portal.

A source spoke to the news portal and mentioned that the makers of the upcoming film were keen to cast someone with a strong screen presence. Thus, they believed that Upendra Rao’s casting would be a fresh one. They were of the stance that the casting of an actor like Upendra will be appropriate for the role as well. The source further continued that when the makers approached Upendra Rao for the role, the actor readily agreed to do the part. The source even pointed out that Upendra Rao especially liked the script.

However, Upendra Rao will only join the sets for shooting when things normalise. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar who will be playing the leading lady. However, Saiee has already wrapped up shooting for one schedule in Vizag. The actor completed this schedule in March itself, according to the news portal.

