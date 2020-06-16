First Look Of Kannada Film 'Family Pack' Released; Check Out More About The Cast Here

Arjun Kumar S.’s upcoming directorial, Family Pack stars Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar as the lead cast. The first look of the movie is out now. Read ahead to know-

Family Pack first look out now

Critic Taran Adarsh has taken to his official Twitter handle to reveal the first look of the upcoming Kannada movie, Family Pack. The two actors will be seen together on-screen for the first time. Check out the post here:

On the work front

Likith Shetty started his career by anchoring television shows in 2007, but he always desired to be an actor. He started his journey into acting and completed a diploma in theatre from Navarasa school of Art, Bangalore. He made his acting debut in movies with Parole in 2010, directed by Rajshekar.

His next movie was Oriyardori Asal in Telugu where he played the lead character, that was a hit and ran for 300 days. Along with this, he also started being an anchor for many TV shows. He has also worked in Nam Duniya Nam Style, Madime and Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. In 2011, he acted as the leading character in Oriyardori Asal, that is a Telugu movie.

Amrutha Iyengar was born on 26 July 1996 to a Kannada speaking family in Mysore, Karnataka. She did her schooling at Christ the king convent, Mysore and graduated a psychology degree at Mahajana First Grade College, Mysore. Amrutha Iyengar is an Indian actor who predominantly works in the Kannada movie industry.

She made her big-screen debut with 2016’s Simha Hakida Hejje Kannada movie, alongside Chetan Gandharva. She then acted in Anushka Kannada movie, Popcorn Monkey Tiger and many others.

