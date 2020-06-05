Did You Know Yash's 'KGF' Smashed Records Of 'Baahubali 2' In Kannada Film Industry?

Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 1 had broken Baahubali 2's box office records in Karnataka owing to the actor's popularity. It was also one of the first Kannada films to reach the Rs 100 crore club and the film reportedly earned almost ₹250 crores at the Indian box-office alone. The actor is also set to release a sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, which will release on October 23, 2020, according to various reports.

Also Read | KGF actor Yash’s daughter Arya singing lullaby to her baby brother will melt your heart

First Kannada movie to enter the Rs 100-crore club

Naveen Kumar Gowda, famously known as Yash, is one of the most famous actors in Kannada cinema. His movie K.G.F: Chapter 1 had broken almost every record that a Kannada movie had set. K.G.F: Chapter 1, in fact, earned more than Baahubali 2 in at box office.

Also Read | 'KGF Chapter 2' director Prashant Neel to collaborate with Prabhas for his next?

The period action drama was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and was the first of a two-part series. The film revolved around Raja Krishnappa Bairya, "Rocky", who comes to Mumbai in search of money and power, as this was his mother's wish. In his quest, he gets into contact with a gold mafia that then asks him to finish a tedious task.

The film had won 2 awards for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The movie's shooting and production reportedly began in 2017 but the film was written in 2015. The film also received mixed ratings with some elements of the film being critically acclaimed, while some parts were disliked by many critics but the audience, despite the less favoured parts of the film, enjoyed it a lot; evident by the box office numbers.

Also Read | Prashanth Neel turns 40, fans shower 'KGF Chapter 2' director with birthday wishes

K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is set to release on October 23, 2020, has got fans excited. It is reported that Sanjay Dutt will make an appearance in the movie. In an interview with a news portal, Sanjay Dutt said he was looking for a powerful role and found it in this film. He also mentioned that his character would resemble Thanos (a Marvel villain).

There were also rumours that Raveena Tandon would be seen in the movie, which also got confirmed. A news outlet reported that the actor would play a major role in the movie.

Also Read | 'KGF: Chapter 2' makers resume work amid lockdown, music composition begins

Promo Pic Courtesy: Yash's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.