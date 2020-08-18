'Hotel Mumbai' Cast: Know About Cast Of The Movie Based On Mumbai Terror Attacks

Hotel Mumbai is a 2018 drama and action thriller film that depicts the story of the true story behind the terrorist attack at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. This film also focuses on the hotel staff and how they risked their lives for keeping the customers safe. The film shows the sacrifice of the people who laid their lives for the safety of others. Here is all you should know about Hotel Mumbai cast.

Hotel Mumbai cast

Amandeep Singh

Amandeep Singh was seen playing the role of Imran in the film. He made his debut in Hotel Mumbai. After which he was seen in another series titled Leila.

Suhail Nayyar

Suhail Nayyar was seen essaying the role of Abdullah in this film. Suhail made his debut with 2016s Udta Punjab. After this, he was seen in the film Commando 2. He was also seen in TV shows like The Test Case, Life Sahi Hai and Hasmukh.

Manoj Mehra

Manoj Mehra was seen as Houssam in the film. He made his debut in the show business with Bose: Dead/Alive. After this, he was seen in Hotel Mumbai. He also was seen in a film titled Shimla Mirchi.

Dinesh Kumar

Dinesh Kumar was seen playing the role of Rashid in the Hotel Mumbai. He made his debut in acting with 2016's Rock On 2​​​​​. He was then seen in Hotel Mumbai. He has also worked as an assistant director for Farangi starring Kapil Sharma.

Dev Patel

Dev Patel was seen as Arjun in the film. He made his debut in Skins: Secret Party a video short and since then has worked in several hits. One of his first films was Slumdog Millionaire, after which he was also seen in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Man Who Knew Infinity, The Wedding Guest and more.

Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi was seen playing the role of Zahra in this film. The actress has been working in the film industry for a long time now. She made her debut with Gameface in 2007 and since then has worked in several films and TV shows. Some of her works are General Hospital: Night Shift, General Hospital, 24, Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and now will be seen in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings series.

Other Hotel Mumbai characters:

Amritpal Singh as Ismail

Kapil Kumar Netra as Ajmal

Adithi Kalkunte as Dimple

Alex Pinder as Butler Jamon

Vipin Sharma as Dilip

Armie Hammer as David

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Sally

Anupam Kher as Oberoi

Jason Isaacs as Vasili

Gaurav Paswala as Sanjay

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Bree

Angus McLaren as Eddie

Naina Sareen as Lani

