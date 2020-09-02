Keanu Reeves Had An Apt Answer When Asked How Long He Will Play John Wick On-screen; Read

Keanu Reeves has garnered much appreciation for his performance as the titular character in John Wick film series. Till now the actor has played the role in three films for around six years. Now Keanu has revealed that he has no plan on giving up the hitman’s role, at least anytime soon.

Keanu Reeves on how long will he play John Wick

In a recent interview with OK Magazine, a comment from Keanu Reeves about his future as John Wick was added. He replied to the question,'Till when would he keep portraying the character?' The actor said that “As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audiences want to go.” The statement hinted that Reeves is all-in to depict the deadly assassin until his body supports him, and as long as the audiences love the character.

Keanu Reeves made his debut as “Baba Yaga” in John Wick (2014). The movie earned immense response for its violence and action sequences. The actor then donned the role in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). All the films received positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

Two more instalments in the franchise are confirmed with Reeves. He is currently 56-years-old and would be in his 60s till the time both the movies will hit the theatres. But he is not ready to give up his much-anticipated character.

About John Wick franchise

John Wick is a neo-noir action thriller franchise created by Derek Kolstad. Along with Keanu Reeves, it also features Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, regulars in the series. All three films in the franchise are directed by Chad Stahelski. They are considered as critical as well as commercial successes, with a collective gross of more than $585 million at the worldwide box office. Each new instalment has performed better than its previous part at the ticket windows.

The makers have announced John Wick 4 and 5, with Keanu Reeves. The fourth film is under pre-production stage and has a release date of May 27, 2022. The fifth chapter is also in development at Lionsgate. Reeves is expected to shoot both the films simultaneously in 2021. A female spin-off movie titled as Ballerina is also said to be in works. A television series, The Continental is also announced.

