'John Wick 5' Confirmed With Keanu Reeves; To Be Shot Consecutively With 'John Wick 4'

The makers of John Wick film series have recently confirmed John Wick 4 and 5. They are aiming to shoot the movies one after the other with Keanu Reeves. However, the script of the upcoming instalments is still under development.

John Wick 4 and 5 to be shot back-to-back with Keanu Reeve

According to reports, Lionsgate has revealed the future plans for John Wick franchise in an analyst call on Thursday. Studio’s CEO Jon Feltheimer announced the fourth and fifth part in the action-packed film series. He said that they are also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of their John Wick action franchise. Feltheirmer disclosed that they are aiming for Memorial Day weekend 2022 release for John Wick 4. The studio hopes to shoot both, John Wick 4 and 5, back-to-back when Keanu Reeves becomes available early next year.

Keanu Reeves star as the titular character in John Wick film series. Globally distributed by Lionsgate, the franchise has garnered critical as well as commercial success. The previous three movies have bought in more than $580 million at the worldwide box office, with each entry exceeding collection from its former instalment.

About John Wick franchise

The neo-noir action-thriller franchise is created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad. It stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly hitman. The first John Wick film was released in 2014, followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019. All three projects were helmed by Chad Stahelski, with the first part being his directorial debut. The franchise is acclaimed for its hard-core action sequences.

Keanu Reeves as ruthless hitman John Wick, also called as Baba Yaga or Boogeyman, garnered many praises. John Wick 4 was initially set to release in May 2021 but got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It will now hit the theatres on May 27, 2022. A TV series titled The Continental is also in development, eyeing to be premiered after the fourth film.

Keanu Reeves is currently busy shooting for The Matrix 4 in Berlin Germany. It is speculated that as the science fiction film gets wrapped up, he might shoot John Wick 4 and 5, consecutively from 2021. The actor has previously filmed The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions, back-to-back from March 2001 to August 2002. Both the movies were released in the same year, 2003.

