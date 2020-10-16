Vijay Sethupathi In Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic & Other Sports Drama For Your Watchlist

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is now gearing up to play the role of Sri Lankan cricketer, Muthiah Muralitharan in his upcoming biopic. Muralitharan is considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history who holds the record of taking 800 wickets in Test matches and 534 in ODI’s. As fans are awaiting for the biographical movie to release, here’s a collection of a few other sports drama that one can watch.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical sports drama helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The plot of the story is based entirely on the life of the former captain of the Indian National cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, the film essays the early life of the cricket player from a young age to the events that led the Indian team to lift the 2011 World Cup under his captaincy.

Soorma

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Soorma is a biographical sports film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The premise of the movie chronicles his story of triumph and miraculous comeback after facing a near-death experience. Through his hard work and sheer determination, Sandeep’s inspiring story has won the hearts of many. Along with Diljit, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Mary Kom

Helmed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom is biographical flick starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The plot of the film depicts the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom who goes through several trials and challenges before emerging victorious and earning several goal medals for India. Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa are seen essaying supporting roles in the film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the biopic revolving around the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh. With Farhan Akhtar essaying the lead role, the film dwells into his past life and the impact of India-Pakistan partition on his life. Milkha Singh was an Olympian and a national champion runner.

Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is another biographical sports drama based on the life of Phogat family. Actor Aamir Khan plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat to become world-class female wrestlers. The ensemble cast of the film includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar.

Azhar

Gold

Sachin: A Billion Dream

Paan Singh Tomar

(Promo Image Source: Stills from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story & Mary Kom)

