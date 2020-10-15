As Biopic '800' Draws Flak, Swamy Extends Support To Muralitharan, Says LTTE Now 'extinct'

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday reacted to the recent controversy over 800: The Movie, a biopic based on the life of the highest wicket-taker in international cricket Muttiah Muralitharan remarking that he fully supported the Sri Lankan cricketer. Calling the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) 'a dinosaur that was extinct', Dr Swamy opined that if the decaying rump 'threatened him', the Sri Lankan Government could give him enough security, adding that he was 'welcome' in India.

Muralitharan had a controversial stand over the decades-long civil war between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), that sought a separate state for the Tamils in the Sinhalese-majority country. The 48-year-old had earlier issued a statement allegedly denying the ‘genocide’ of Tamils in the clashes that ended with the government's victory in 2009. He had faced flak for his statement and for expressing his support to the ruling Rajapaksa family.

I fully support Murlidharan Muthiah, to date the most brilliant spin bowler the world has known. LTTE is a dinosaur, now extinct and if the decaying rump left threatens him, then I am sure SL government will give him enough https://t.co/9tpvsEyh0y for India, Murli is welcome here — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

Read: 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi' Trends As Muralitharan Biopic '800' Announcement Draws Flak

Read: Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena Backs IAF Before Delhi HC, Says 'faced No Discrimination'

Vijay Sethupathi faces flak over '800'

The entire controversy erupted after the biopic's motion poster was launched during the Dream11 Indian Premier League encounter between Chennai and Hyderabad, with whom the Sri Lankan is associated with a bowling coach. The teaser features clashes that Murali witnessed as a child, apart from being part of the team attacked by a group of terrorists in Pakistan, the controversies of his suspect action and success.

The title is derived from 800 Test wickets, which he ended with, the most by any bowler in Tests. The film is directed by #MSSripathy and Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

Moments after the motion poster of the film was unveiled, ‘Shame on Vijay Sethupathi’ trend caught on in a big way on Twitter. Netizens were displeased with Vijay Sethupathi for a portraying Muralitharan. Some expressed anger about a Tamil actor wearing the Sri Lankan flag on his jersey.

Read: In Sushant Case, Ishkaran Makes Key Request To CBI After AIIMS' Dr Gupta's Leak Disowned

Read: In Sushant Case, Dr Sudhir Gupta Meets Subramanian Swamy, Shares 'non-classified Findings'