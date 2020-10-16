If You Loved 'Nishabdham', Here's List Of Other Suspense-thrillers That You Must Watch

Recently released Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham has created quite a stir amongst audiences. The film revolves around the story of a deaf-mute girl, who becomes a suspect in a murder investigation. Helmed by Hemat Madhurkar, this suspense thriller has been lauded by fans and critics alike. If you loved watching Nishabdham, here’s a list of a few other suspense thriller movies that you shouldn’t miss.

Kahaani

Featuring Vidya Balan, Kahaani is a mystery thriller helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The premise of the film essays the life of a pregnant woman, Vidya Bagchi, who is searching for her missing husband (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in Kolkata during the enigmatic festival of Durga Puja. In her quest, she is assisted by Sub-inspector Satyoki Rana played by Parambrata Chatterjee.

Drishyam

Helmed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam is a 2015 thriller flick starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The plot chronicles the life of an uneducated man who takes desperate measures to save his family from the unexpected murder that was committed in his house. Drishyam is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

Talaash: The Answer lies Within

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a 2012 psychological crime-thriller helmed by Reema Kagti. Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, the film depicts the life of Inspector Surjan Shekhawat who is dealing with depression post the demise of his child. While investigating a high profile murder case, he finds solace in the company of a prostitute who goes by the name, Rosie.

Andhadhun

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the main protagonist, Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller flick directed by Sriram Raghavan. The story of the movie dwells in the life of a blind piano player who unwillingly becomes a part of the murder investigation of a former film actor. He is made to report a crime of which he technically knows nothing of. Along with Ayushmann, the film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in significant roles.

Badla

Mystery thriller Badla features superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film is an official adaptation of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. The plot follows the interview between a businesswoman and her lawyer. The businesswoman claims that she is wrongly implicated in the murder of her lover.

