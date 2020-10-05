'Nishabdham' Movie Review: Twitterati In Love With The Film, Praises Anushka Shetty's Role

Nishabdham features Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The thriller recently got released on October 02, 2020. It is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film is about a girl with hearing and speech impairment who is engaged to a cello player. However, things change when her fiancee is murdered under mysterious circumstances and the girl is the only witness to the crime. Some fans on social media have called the film stunning. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter for the film.

ALSO READ: 'Nishabdham' Trivia: 5 Facts About The New Horror Film Starring R Madhavan

Nishabdham movie review on Twitter

Excellent ❤️🔥 Movie — 💥GØPÎ THE ®️EBEL (@GopiTheRebel4) October 3, 2020

@MsAnushkaShetty Mam😍❤

Most Importantly, I Just Loved The Way Of Your Acting In #Nishabdham. It's Totally A New Dimension Of Yours Which We Fans Haven't Seen It Any Before..!!

And,As A Fan

A "Hi" From You Is More Than Enough For Me Mam..!!!😁❤#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime — Ms Vikram (@iamvkvikram) October 4, 2020

@MsAnushkaShetty u think language is barrier to do different role in films #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime — samy k (@samykaushik2) October 4, 2020

#AskAnushka hi sweety big thanks to you for giving all your efforts to entertain us. You've great talent in portraying most intensive characters. Please do such films more. Love You 💝 @MsAnushkaShetty — Srikanth Vegee (@PrabhasFanEver_) October 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan's Fans Feel 'Nishabdham' Trailer Made A 'solid Impact'

Nishabdham trailer

Nishabdham's trailer begins with an artist, Sakshi (played by Anushka Shetty), who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, and her musician fiancé Antony (portrayed by Madhavan), visiting a cabin in the jungle to find a painting. Sakshi is an artist, whose art speaks volumes and being speech-impaired, she finds her voice in Sonali (Shalini Pandey), her childhood friend. However, her life takes a turn when she and Antony are called out for an investigated for murder, and at the same time, her childhood friend, Sonali also goes missing.

Sakshi witnesses this tragic incident, but unfortunately, she cannot speak about the experience since she suffers from speech and hearing impairment. The movie then follows the journey of Sakshi who witnesses a heinous crime and serves as the witness in the court of law. However, due to her vocal and hearing impairment, the movie shows the challenge lies in how Sakshi could help in solving the case of the murder.

Nishabdham, featuring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles, combines each and every element of a thriller with the supernatural to depict a gripping tale. The screenplay of the film is written by Kona Venkat, who is also the producer of the film. The camera work is done by Shaneil Deo.

Details about Nishabdham cast

Besides Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, the film has an array of actors in pivotal roles. Actors like Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, among others, are part of Nishabdham's cast. Moreover, since the plot is set in the USA, the cast also includes a few American actors like Olivia Dunkley, and Morgen Johnson.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Was Supposed To Be "silent Feature" Film, Here's Why

ALSO READ: 'Nishabdham' 2020: What Time Does The Film Release On Amazon Prime?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.