Five Spooky & Unnerving Moments From 'Nishabdham' Trailer That Will Petrify You; Watch

Rana Dagubati released the trailer of the forthcoming multi-lingual thriller film Nishabdham on Monday, September 21. Featuring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead role, the movie chronicles the story of a deaf-mute girl, who becomes a suspect of a murder investigation. Helmed by Hemat Madhurkar, the Nishabdham trailer features several spooky moments that will send chills down your spine. Take a look at all of them here:

5 spooky moments from the Nisbabdham trailer:

The Woodside Villa

The first spooky moment of the two-minute twenty-second trailer comes as soon as the teaser begins. A reporter can be seen introducing ‘The Woodside Villa’ as the ‘haunted house’ in the area. Not only does she inform that the house has made headlines again, but the imagery that follows with her dialogue is quite scary. Bats can be seen coming flying in the house which is filled with dust and spider webs.

Man attacked in the dark

The scene that follows next is as frightening as the introduction of the house. A man can be seen standing looking at something in the dark. In the very next scene, his dead body can be seen attached to a wall. The dialogue that follows next recites “Apparently they were attacked in the dark”.

Anushka Shetty explores the house

The next eerie scene from the Nishabdham trailer features Anushka Shetty’s character exploring the haunted house. She walks down the stairs, which leads her to a room underground. While taking each step carefully, Anushka feels the presence of something right behind her. She quickly turns behind in the unnerving situation.

R Madhavan feels a presence

The other lead actor R Madhavan while standing in the same room, hears a creepy noise which petrifies him. As the voice reaches closer and closer, Madhavan regaining stability tries to look behind. He can see a dark hole carved in a wooden wall as the scene cuts.

Blood bath

There comes a time in the Nisbabdham trailer when suddenly from an investigation scene, the camera takes the audiences showcasing a beautiful painting. However, within a split second, the painting is splashed with blood. Take a look:

