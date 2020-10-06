'Nishabdham' Shooting Location: Know Where 'the Haunted House' Is Actually Located

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer thriller film Nishabdham had an OTT released by Amazon Prime Video on October 2. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, the film chronicles the story of a deaf-mute girl who unfortunately becomes a part of a murder investigation. The newly released film comprises of an eerie backdrop which has sent chills down the spines of many. As soon as the movie released, fans began wondering where the actual film was shot. Here is every intriguing detail that you need to know about the shooting location of Nishabdham.
While promoting Nishabdham, the director of the film Hemant told Mid-Day, that the entire film was shot in real locations at the outskirts of Seattle City in the United States. Elaborating further, the director added that they did not use any set, the entire film was shot at real places. As reported by the outlet even some of the cops who have featured in the film are real cops, who were taken on-board by the Nishabdham team.
Concluding his statement, Hemant said that the entire shooting process was completed around 56 days. For the unversed, the movie was filmed simultaneously in both Tamil and Telugu language. The Seattle PD has been showcased to investigate the murder of a man. Their investigation forms the crux of Nishabdham’s plot and story.
