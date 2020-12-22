Ilayaraja And Prasad Studios' Tiff Continues Despite Madras High Court's Intervention

In the latest news of the Ilayaraja vs Prasad Studios' tiff, the team of the music maestro issued a press release wherein they revealed moving to the Court for seeking a grant to enter his chamber in the studios for letting him collect his belongings. Now, Prasad Studios has issued a response as the management of the studios has filed a counter-complaint against Ilayaraja. Yesterday, a press statement by Prasad Studios was released which reportedly stated that they wouldn’t let the five-time National Film Award-winning artist in if his intention is composing music.

"Shri. Ilaiyaraaja is not appreciative of the way the matter has been perceived as he has never sought and will never seek the ownership of the Recording Theatre at #PrasadStudios" states the clarification issued by #Isaignani #Ilayaraaja's representative@idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/lSCIt6R5UX — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 19, 2020

Prasad Studios issues a response to Ilayaraja's court complaint

The tiff between veteran music composer Ilayaraja and owners of Prasad Studios in Chennai continues despite Madras High Court's intervention. On Monday, the Madras High Court advised the music maestro not to file a civil suit against Prasad Studios if the owners of the studios allowed him to enter the premise for one day. Justice NS Sathish Kumar asked senior counsel PS Raman to get the legendary singer-composer's instructions about the same by today, i.e. Tuesday, December 22.

Furthermore, the court also advised Prasad Studios' counsel PH Arvindh Pandian and advocate Abdul Saleem to talk their clients into allowing Ilayaraja one day's time to visit the chamber and take away his belongings. However, in its response, Prasad Studios said that it wouldn't let the Padma Bhushan awardee in if he comes with the intent of composing music.

For the unversed, Ilayaraja has been using the Prasad Studios' recording studio for more than 35 years, based on an oral understanding between him and the founder of the studios, LV Prasad. Now, the tiff is between the music maestro and the legal heirs of LV Prasad, i.e. Sai Prasad and Ramesh Prasad.

The Madras HC had said that with the presence of an Advocate Commissioner and counsels from both the parties at the studios, the composer should be given the chance to take his belongings on an agreeable date. In a note, the 77-year-old also set the record straight that he does not seek title or permanent procession of the studio but only seeks justice on illegal dispossession without being provided with prior notice.

