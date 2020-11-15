AR Rahman To Ilaiyaraaja: Music Composers Who Have Received The Padma Bhushan Award

The Padma Bhushan Award is the third-highest civilian award given in the Republic of India. The accolade is given to honour “distinguished service of a high order…without distinction in occupation, race, gender or position”. Many great music maestros’ in the past were honoured with the Padma Bhushan for their great contribution in the field. Here’s taking a quick look at a few music composers who were awarded this honourable accolade for their exemplary music prowess.

AR Rahman

Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman is one of the famous artists of our country. He predominantly works in the Tamil and Hindi film fraternity. Having composed songs like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dil Se Re and more the singer has received several honourable accolades of which one is Padma Bhushan. He received the award back in 2010 by the government of India. Along with Padma Bhushan, he has also garnered six National Film Awards, two Oscars and two Grammy Awards.

Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja is one of the Indian most reputed and prolific music composers. In his stellar career, he has composed more than 7000 songs and has performed in more than 20,000 music concerts. Often referred to as ‘Maestro’, he was given the Padma Bhushan award back in 2010. Eight years later, Illaiyaraaja also managed to garner the Padma Vibhushan Award.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Late singer and music composer SP BalaSubrahmanyan was another music maestro who is known all across India for his great contribution in the field of music. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he had crooned and composed over 40,000 songs for which he also holds a Guinness World Record. Back in 2001, SPB won the Padma Shri Awards and almost 10 years later he was also given the Padma Bhushan Awards by the Government of India.

Ustad Zakir Hussain

The Indian Tabla Virtuoso, music composer and producer Ustad Zakir Hussian is the eldest son of table player Ustad Allah Rakha. Hussain was a child prodigy. His father taught him Pakhawaj from the age of 3 years. Such was his contribution that he was awarded both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Award. Along with this, he has also received the United States National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship, which is the highest award given to traditional artists and musicians.

Sundaram Balachander

Indian Veena player, music composer and filmmaker Sundaram Balachander began his career as a child artist in the Tamil flick Seetha Kalyanam. During his stellar career, he had directed and composed several chartbuster movies and songs. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan back in the year 1982.

