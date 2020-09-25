SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: When The Singer Had A Fallout With Ilaiyaraja Over Royalties

The Indian music industry has lost one of its legendary singers as SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 today, on September 25. The veteran singer passed away due to a cardio-respiratory arrest. Read about the time when SP and music maestro Ilaiyaraja had a fallout over royalties.

When SP Balasubrahmanyam and Ilaiyaraja had a fallout

SPB and Ilaiyaraja have been close friends for a long time as they graced movies with their music for decades. The duo’s friendship saw a rift when the composer sent a legal notice to SPB over performing his compositions on stage, which the singer spoke about in a Facebook post. In the legal notice, Illayaraja had asked SPB, his son SP Charan and KS Chitra who were touring in the US at the time to not perform songs composed by him. He also mentioned that if the trio chose to use his compositions then they would have to pay him royalty. Check out the post:

However, in 2019, it seemed like SP Balasubrahmanyam and Illayaraja sorted out their differences, as hinted by a Facebook post. The former took a step forward and decided to attend the tribute concert held for Illayaraja’s 76th Birthday concert in June 2019. This was the first time the two performed together since resolving their issues.

More about SP Balasubrahmayam

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most celebrated singers of the Indian film industry, He is popular for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films and has recorded over 40000 songs in various regional languages. The late singer holds the Guinness World Record for having the biggest number of recorded songs.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has received a number of awards with the most prestigious ones being Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. He secured to his name six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works from the ongoing year included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

The singer was hospitalized in MGM Healthcare, Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was doing well initially but his health deteriorated lately, and he was put on maximal life support, as informed by his son SP Charan. Balasubrahmanyam passed away today on September 25, 2020 due to a cardio-respiratory stroke, at the age of 74.

Promo Picture Courtesy: illayaraja_god_of_music and ispbofficial Instagram.

