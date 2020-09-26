SP Balasubrahmanyam's Demise Leaves Close Friend Ilaiyaraaja In Endless Grief; Shares Post

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently took to social media to speak about the death of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. In the emotional note put up on Facebook, he is seen speaking about how affected he is by the loss of his dear friend. In the comments section of the video, his followers have sent condolence messages while also speaking about the strong bond that the two musicians shared.

Ilaiyaraaja on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death has left the entire nation in a state of grief. A number of celebrities across the country have been sending out condolence messages to the family while also remembering his best works in the film industry. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja also put up an emotional video addressing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise with a heartfelt message.

In the video posted on Facebook, Ilaiyaraaja has spoken about the immense sadness that he feels over the loss of his dear friend. He said that some time ago, he had asked SP Balasubrahmanyam to get up and come back soon as he was waiting for his friend to get better. The legendary musician recorded the video as if he was having a conversation with SP Balasubrahmanyam. He was seen asking the late artist where he went and why he did not listen to him. He also added that he had been waiting for his friend to return, even to this day.

In the social media post, Ilaiyaraaja also mentioned how heartbroken he feels at the moment. He asked SP Balasubrahmanyam if he went to heaven to sing there. He said that he did not understand the world anymore and hence did not know what to say about it. Have a look at the touching video on Ilaiyaraaja’s Facebook here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how distressed they are over the loss of such a great artist. A few fans have also pointed out the strong bond that the two musicians shared in the last five decades. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Read SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know SPB's Dream Was To Own Mohd. Rafi's Fiat?

Also read SP Balasubrahmanyam's Mortal Remains Brought To His Farmhouse In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur

SP Balasubrahmanyam and Ilaiyaraaja have presented the audience with several evergreen classics. They worked together on songs like Mannil Indha Kadhalandri and Sundari Kannaal Oru Sethi, among others. They shared a strong bond for close to 50 years and had also been vocal about their love for each other.

Read Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Heartfelt Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam; See Pic Here

Also read SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know He Sang 'Vetri Meethu' Under Heavy Cold?

Image Courtesy: SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.