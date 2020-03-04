'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan's MNM Cries Political Vendetta After 3-hour Questioning

Hours after being questioned by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police for over three hours, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has claimed that the questioning was all part of a political vendetta. In a statement released by Makkal Needhi Maiam, the party termed Haasan's questioning as 'unnecessary' for being a witness to a mishap that took place during the shoot of the film, Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan's party alleges political vendetta

The party has alleged that the reason Haasan was questioned for three hours was that he has been exposing the Tamil Nadu government on the corruption ground as, since the inception, the government is afraid of MNM's growth across the state. The party further warned the Tamil Nadu government & informed, that if they don't stop harassing the actor then thousands of party workers will stand in solidarity with Haasan and protect him like a 'wall'.

Ironically, this statement comes after Kamal said that it was his responsibility to appear before the Central Crime branch officials so that incidents as such don't occur in the future. He also termed him coming in for questioning as his 'dutiful homage' to the deceased.

"Kamal Haasan cannot expect a VIP treatment when he is been called for an investigation, it's the decision of the IO whether to question him for three hours or ten hours, he has to stay there since the incident happened under his nose, they should not seek mere political mileage out of it to stay in the light", retaliates the AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan with regard to the statement of the Makkal Needhi Maiam. Meanwhile, the director of the film Shankar was also questioned by the same CCB for two and hours last week.

