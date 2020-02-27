'Indian 2' Makers Reply To Kamal Haasan's Letter, Say "shoot Was Under Your Control Too"

The makers of Kamal Haasan's upcoming Tamil film Indian 2 took to Twitter to address the concerns raised by the lead actor in his open letter, which he shared on social media a few days ago. The post shared in the wee hours of Wednesday, clears the air about the accident that occurred on the sets of Indian 2 a few days ago, and also reveals how the production house tackled the catastrophe.

In the social media post, Lyca Productions revealed that they have decided to compensate the family of the deceased with Rs. 2 crores, and much more. Check out.

Lyca Productions open letter:

A few days ago, an unfortunate accident occurred on the sets of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2, which led to the death of three technicians. The south superstar took to his social media to address the underlying safety standards in the entertainment industry.

In the social media post shared on February 22, Kamal Haasan questions the production house about the safety measures they had undertaken before beginning work on Indian 2's shooting. Meanwhile, Haasan also enquired about insurance and stated that many movies do not take safety standards seriously. Reports have it that the actor received a lot of flak for his social media post

Check out Kamal Haasan's open letter:

Indian 2's shooting has reportedly been stalled due to the mishap. Reports have it that the makers will resume work soon. Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, is reported to be the sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit films. The film is helmed by S Shankar, who has previously directed movies like 2.0, I, Robot, among others.

