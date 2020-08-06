'Indian 2' Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar Shares Her 'new Routine'; See Post

Priya Bhavani Shankar, last seen in Karthick Naren's Mafia: Chapter 1, recently introduced a new routine to her quarantine lifestyle. On Thursday, August 6, Priya Bhavani Shakar shared her picture after an early morning workout. Sharing the photo online, she wrote: "NEW ROUTINE - 6AM’s jogging and some sunshine vitamins." (sic) The picture went viral in a few hours, with fans gushing over the actor's no-makeup look and her new routine.

Check out Priya Bhavani Shankar's post:

Also Read | Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Is 'Older. Wiser. Deadlier' In New Stills As Shankar Directorial Goes On Floors, See Pics

Also Read | 'Indian 2' Accident: Amritha Aiyer Reveals Similar Accident Took Place On Sets Of 'Bigil'

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who rose to fame with Pandiraj's Kadaikutty Singam (2018) has managed to garner a loyal fan base. The actor who last shared the screen space with Arun Vijay in action-thriller Mafia: Chapter 1 is currently at home spending her time with her family. A few days ago, Priya Bhavani Shankar shared a picture from her lazy morning. She said, "Wake up lazy heads, 10AM’s are not for life." (sic)

Priya Bhavani Shankar in Indian 2

Priya Bhavani Shankar will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The movie also has actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. Indian 2 reportedly narrates the tale of Senapati who fights a battle against the corrupt bureaucrats. The shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer is on a halt due to the coronavirus. However, several media reports claimed that the makers of Indian 2 are planning to resume the shoot after the Coronavirus scare settles.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Post-production Work Resumes After Authorities Lift Restriction

Priya Bhavani Shankar in Pelli Choopulu's remake and other films

Recently, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Harish Kalyan were signed to play the leads in the Tamil remake of Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu. The original film had Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead and was directed by Tharun Bhascker. Meanwhile, the Tamil remake will mark the directorial debut of A. L. Vijay's associate Karthik Sundar. The untitled Priya Bhavani Shankar and Harish Kalyan starrer's shooting is wrapped and is expected to hit the screens soon. Besides the upcomer, Priya Bhavani Shankar has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Payal Rajput Confirms She Will NOT Be A Part Of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa' Or 'Indian 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.