'Indian 2' Accident: Amritha Aiyer Reveals Similar Accident Took Place On Sets Of 'Bigil'

The set of Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2 witnessed an unfortunate accident. This accident took the lives of three crew members and ten others were injured in this mishap according to a news portal. The accident was caused due to the fall of a 150-foot industrial crane which was supposed to be used for lighting the sets.

Amritha Aiyer reveals a similar incident occurred on sets of Bigil

According to a news portal, this ghastly incident took place at the EVP Film City around 9:30 pm yesterday. The director and the lead actor Kamal Hassan were shooting at the same spot of the accident just hours before the unfortunate event. The director and actor duo returned safely. However, they offered their deepest condolences to the members who lost their lives.

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 19, 2020

The news of this accident spread through the Southern Film industry and other actors and prominent personalities expressed their grief over this issue. Bigil actor Amritha Aiyer in a tweet wrote about how horrified she was open hearing the news. She offered her condolences and mentioned that more people don’t go there.

She also revealed that during the shooting of Bigil, a light fell on a person from her crew. The actor concluded by saying that perhaps that place has some negative vibes due to which accidents take place.

This is really Sad ! That place is actually horrifying, the same kinda light fell on a person during BIGIL shooting and we were all shattered just like this one !! I just wish ppl don’t go there to shoot again or just don’t go there , lot of negative vibes 🙏🏼 RIP😭 https://t.co/bwJnRLJqW7 — Amritha (@Actor_Amritha) February 19, 2020

Ramesh Bala also tweeted about the same event and named the electrician who was harmed during the shoot. Bala mentioned that the electrician was severely injured after the focus light fell on him from a crane. Ramesh concluded by saying it is time to follow safety standards.

In April, a focus light hanging on a crane at #Bigil sets crashed on an Electrician named #Selvaraj he was severely injured..



Last night, 3 died when a heavy weight lighting equipment crashed from a crane in #Indian2 sets..



Time to follow safety stds..https://t.co/rq77JG3AJU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 20, 2020

