Payal Rajput Confirms She Will NOT Be A Part Of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa' Or 'Indian 2'

There have been several rumours doing the rounds on the internet that actor Payal Rajput will be next seen in Indian 2 and Pushpa. She was last seen on the big screen in the Telugu flick Venky Mama. There were several rumours that she will be seen in a special dance number in Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. However, recently, Payal Rajput took to social media to clarify the same.

Payal Rajput to not be a part of Indian 2 and Pushpa

Payal Rajput took to social media yesterday to clear the air about several rumours doing the rounds on the internet. She even went on to reveal that since the past few days several people have been asking her about the same. She added that she is currently not working on anything. Payal Rajput even said she has not been approached for any such project for Indian 2 or Pushpa.

Payal Rajput further wrote, “Plz don’t spread fake news. I don’t know how these rumours about me keep floating around. I’m not doing any song in the film. I’ve not even been approached for anything like this. For the last few days, I’ve been receiving a lot of msgs regarding special dance numbers in Indian 2, Pushpa and god knows how many more. Lmme clear it. All are rumours and I didn’t sign anything yet. And as of now I’m not shooting anything. Chill & Relax”.

Take a look at Payal Rajput’s post here:

Payal Rajput has been a part of several regional projects. However, it was Ajay Bhupathi’s Rx 100 that garnered her the most popularity. She played a bold role and was even slammed by several critics. However, the audience lauded her for her performance. Payal Rajput was last seen in KS Ravindra-directed Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna. She was also a part of Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja which was directed by Vi Anand earlier this year. However, the film did not perform well at the box-office.

