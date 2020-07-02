Indrajit Lankesh Clears The Air About His Forthcoming Movie 'Shakeela Biopic'

Indrajit Lankesh, the director of adult-star Shakeela's biopic, in a recent media interview with an online portal, said that the official rights of Shakeela biopic are with him, and the biography will release soon. Recently, Malayalam actor Sarayu's movie Shakeela's teaser caused a stir among the moviegoers. The teaser seemed like a screen adaptation of adult-star Shakeela's biopic.

However, Indrajit Lankesh, in the interview, revealed that the Malayalam movie is a short film, where only the protagonist's name resembles to the adult-star. He added that soon after the teaser of Sarayu starrer was released, he contacted the makers and realised that the story of the movie is different and has no similarity to Shakeela's life. Indrajit Lankesh, however, exclaimed that the teaser went viral only because it shared names with the adult star Shakeela.

Indrajit Lankesh on Shakeela biopic

Indrajit Lankesh, in the interview, revealed that the shooting of the Shakeela biopic is over. He further added that the movie is censored and is ready to release. Indrajith Lankesh disclosed that the Shakeela biopic although shot in Hindi would simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. Reports have it that the adult-star has lent her voice to one of the South Indian versions of the film.

Indrajit Lankesh on Shakeela biopic's release

Indrajit Lankesh, in the media interview, revealed that the producers of the biopic are awaiting for the theatres to reopen to release the film. Indrajit said that since Shakeela is a popular figure among the masses, the producers were not willing to release the movie on an OTT platform. Shakeela's biopic is produced by Sammy Nanwani under his production banner. The forthcoming movie's official poster was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Shakeela stars Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The Indrajit Lankesh directorial also features Ester Noronha and Rajeev Pillai in prominent roles. The movie's music is composed by Meet Bros and Veer Samarth. Initially, the upcomer was expected to release in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus, it got pushed to a later date.

