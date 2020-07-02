Parineeti Chopra Tells The Story Behind Her Smile, Nominates 'paagal' Friend Sania Mirza

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media and treated fans with a throwback photo of herself. She shared a snap from the Maldives on her official Instagram account. She also nominated her friend Sania Mirza to participate in a challenge. Read on:

Parineeti Chopra's story behind her smile

Parineeti Chopra posted a fun throwback picture while vacationing in the Maldives. The actor is visible wearing a strappy black dress and has sported a classic hat over her head. She has kept her cropped hair loose and opted for a no-makeup look. Moreover, she is holding a chilled beverage in her hand. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra wrote a wondrous message for her fans and followers.

The actor described the story behind her smile. Chopra revealed that she travels to an island and go diving every three months. So, amid the lockdown, she urged everyone to share some reasons that make them smile. Parineeti Chopra also dropped examples like food, family, music, or anything that could help lighten up their mood and make them feel better.

Parineeti Chopra started the challenge with her ‘Paagal’ friend, Sania Mirza. She captioned it as, “Throwback. The Maldives. Ocean = SMILING! 🌊😍 Behind every smile, there is a story. Mine is simple - I travel to an island and go diving every three months!! During this lockdown, let's all share some reason that makes us smile. It could be food, family, music, anything! I’m starting this challenge with my paagal friend Sanu! @mirzasaniar. Also, this is my lifestyle transformation without compromising on sleep and exercise!”. Check out her latest Instagram post:

Parineeti Chopra's travel photos

Parineeti Chopra loves to travel and often shares photos of herself travelling to different parts of the world. On various occasions, she has posted her pictures on Instagram and other platforms. Here are some of them that you must check out right away.

