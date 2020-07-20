Unseen Pic Of The Day: Indrani Rahman Was The First Crowned Miss India In 1952

Unknown to many, the Miss Universe Pageant which has led to many women of substance making India proud started in the year 1952. That year, Indrani Rahman went on to become the first Indian to participate in the Miss Universe 1952 contest wherein she went on to win the title of Miss India. Recently, an unseen picture of hers has been going viral on social media which is the proof of her unmatchable beauty and elegance.

Indrani Rahman's win as the first Miss India 1952

The picture has Indrani posing for the camera while sporting the Miss India sash. The beautiful black and white picture has her donning a swimsuit. She has opted for a bindi along with floral earrings along with the look. Indrani further had opted for a hairdo wherein her hair can be seen tied to a neat bun along with a gajra. She makes way for visual delight and is exuding sheer grace as well as opulence in the pictures. Take a look at the unseen pictures of the first Miss India 1952.

About Indrani Rahman

Talking about Indrani, she was also a classical dancer and dabbled in the dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Kathakali. After Indrani collaborated with her mother Ragini Devi's dance company, she went on to further popularize these dance forms through her several international tours. She has been bestowed with the Padma Shri Award in the year 1969 as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the field of performing arts.

She was also the recipient of the Tarak Nath Das Award. She was born on September 19, 1930, in Chennai to Ramalal Balram Bajpai and Ragini Devi. She was encouraged by her mother to participate in beauty pageants. She also started training in classical dances at the mere age of 9. Indrani learned Oddisi for three years under Guru Shri Deba Prasad Das.

For the unversed, when she participated in the first Miss Universe 1952 pageant, she was married to an architect Habib Rahman and was also expecting their child. Nevertheless, she was won the title on June 28, 1952. During the later phase of her life, she had settled in New York with her husband as well as children and remained there until her death at the age of 68 on February 5, 1999.

