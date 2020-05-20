Dia Mirza Could Not Meet Her Parents After Winning The Crown At Miss India, Here's Why

Today Dia Mirza is an actor, a producer and an environment changemaker. However, back in 2000, when she was the second runner-up for the Miss India pageant, Mirza was just a regular 18-year-old girl. Recently, she spoke about how she was whisked away from the Miss India pageant to photo-shoots and magazine shoots and did not get a chance to share the moment with her parents.

Dia Mirza recalls the day she won her Miss India pageant

In a statement given to the media, Dia recalled the day she won the Miss India pageant as the second runner-up. Dia Mirza said she still remembered the feeling and chaos during the winning moment. She said the winners were announced, they wore their sashes and the crowns and did their final walk with thousands of camera flashing at them. But, the only thought running through her mind seemed to be where was her parents as she wanted to meet them.

Dia Mirza revealed that winning the crown she realized that happiness can be truly cherished when shared with one's family. However, she was soon brought from the pageant to the Femina cover photo-shoot with a leading Bollywood actor of the time. She recalled how it was a whole experience in itself and the camera had, in fact, caught her looking at the actor in complete "awe and love".

Since then, Dia Mirza has acted in a lot of Bollywood and South Indian movies. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was her debut movie in Bollywood which also starred South superstar, R. Madhavan. She has also acted in movies like Dus, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Phir Hera Pheri, Sanju and Thappad. Dia Mirza also recently made her digital debut with Kaafir playing the role of a Pakistani girl.

Apart from these, Dia Mirza has also been the face of many environmental campaigns and has worked for the conservation of wildlife. She is also a Goodwill Ambassador and works with the UN to spread messages about the importance of clean air, clean seas, wildlife protection and climate change. Last year, she was also appointed as Official Sustainable Development Goals Advocate By UN Environment.

Image credit: Dia Mirza Instagram

