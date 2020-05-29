Urvashi Rautela's Style Evolution From Her Miss India Days Till Now Is Simply Unbelievable

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most-followed Indian celebs on social media. Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, alluring personality and impeccable sartorial choices, Urvashi has cemented her place in Bollywood in a very short span of time. The Sanam Re actor stepped in the Hindi Film Industry after winning a couple of beauty pageants.

Urvashi Rautela is the first woman in the world who has won two Miss India Crowns in 2011 and in 2015 respectively. From her days of beauty pageants till date, Urvashi Rautelas' style has evolved miraculously. She has transformed into a fashionista from a girl next door, breaking all barriers. So let's take a look at the inspirational style journey from Miss India till date.

Urvashi Rautela's Style Evolution Over The Years

Source: Youtube

‘Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe' acknowledged by the Government and Tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Urvashi truly lives up to every word in this title. During her Miss India days from 2011 to 2015, Urvashi Rautela's style was modern yet simplistic. She opted for simple attires moderately styled. On the personal front as well, Urvashi liked to stay comfortable in easy-breezy dresses.

After marking her Bollywood debut

But this soon changed and Urvashi Rautela started experimenting with her looks post her Bollywood debut, opposite Sunny Deol in Sigh Saab The Great. The stunning diva played a bubbly housewife in the drama film, and she mostly opted for traditional ensembles in the movie, like Patiala suits and chiffon sarees etc. But in her other flicks like Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Hate Story she became this glamourous actor, who could pull off any look.

Her Current Fashion Game

After Hate Story, Urvashi fashion choices became more and more unique. From trench coats, bodycon dresses, to couture gowns Urvashi Rautela left no stone unturned in upping her fashion game. She put her best fashion foot forward at every event. Be it her extravagant red carpets looks or quirky airports looks, Urvashi Rautela's style was papped whenever the stunner stepped out of her house.

Today, Urvashi Rautela is a trendsetter. In her last film Pagalpanti, the Bollywood actor aced every look she wore. Not to miss her flattering makeup and contemporary hairstyles, which accentuated her overall look to ten folds. On the personal front as well, UR's style game is certainly topnotch, the Hate Story actor make heads turn with her every public appearance. But her stylish gyms looks are quite talked about lately. Her style is bold and is a vision to behold.

