Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Share Photos From Their Lavish Engagement Ceremony

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged to each other in a private ceremony on Friday. Their engagement was held at Naga Babu’s residence in Manikonda. The ceremony was attended by numerous well-known personalities, including members of the mega family, close friends, and relatives.

The gathering included Naga Babu's mother, Anjana Devi, Chiranjeevi and his family, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and his family. Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun also attended the celebrations along with their family members. Others in attendance were Allu Bobby, Allu Sirish, Doctor Venkateswara Rao, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sushmitha Konidela, and Sreeja Konidela among others.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced their engagement on Instagram

(A post shared by Varun Tej on Instagram | Image: Varun Konidela\Instagram)

Varun Tej took to Instagram to share delightful pictures of himself and his lady love Lavanya Tripathi from their engagement ceremony. In his post, Varun expressed his happiness, writing, “Found my Lav”. Lavanya reciprocated the love by sharing the same pictures and adding the caption, “Found my forever from 2016 to infinity”, followed by a red heart emoji.

(Lavanya Tripathi shared a first official picture on Instagram | Image: Lavanya Tripathi\Instagram)

Varun Tej opted for a Tarun Tahiliani kurta, whereas Lavanya sported an Anita Dongre creation for the special occasion. Lavanya looked stunning in her light green saree, which had a golden border. Her gorgeous locks were seen pulled back into a bun and adorned with fragrant white gajra and priceless jewellery.

All you need to know about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's untold lovestory

(Varun posted birthday wish for Lavanya Tripathi in 2018 | Image: Varun Konidela\instagram)

Rumours about Varun and Lavanya dating had been circulated for a while, but the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. However, the speculation ended when the duo finally announced their engagement through their respective teams on Thursday. The wedding date is yet to be finalised.

Their love story began on the sets of the film Mister in 2017, where they met and developed a close friendship that eventually transformed into love. Despite being together, Varun and Lavanya chose to keep their relationship a secret. It was during the shooting of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that rumours about their romance surfaced.

The couple began attending events and parties together, fueling further speculation. Lavanya's presence at Varun's sister Niharika Konidela’s wedding in 2020 heightened curiosity about their relationship. According to reports, Varun Konidela took their relationship to the next level by proposing to Lavanya on her birthday, December 15.

Subsequently, they sought their parents' approval for their wedding, which they happily received. Fans and well-wishers now eagerly await the announcement of the wedding date for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tri pathi, hoping for a lifetime of happiness for the couple.