Sonam Kapoor Watches 'Tenet' In London Theatre, Goes Gaga Over 2 Highlights In Review

The world is slowly returning to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. While restrictions are being eased, one industry that is still on a break in most parts of the world, including India, has been movie theatres. And when the screens are finally opening, it’s Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, that’s making viewers including Sonam K Ahuja, realise what they had been missing during the lockdown.

Sonam watches Tenet in London

Sonam took to Instagram to share that she watched Tenet late on Sunday. The actor wrote that the experience of watching a film on the big screen was ‘incredible’ and ‘unparalleled.’ She added that nothing compared to cinema on the big screen and its ‘magic.’

The I Hate Luv Storys star also had words for praise for our very own Dimple Kapadia, who is also a part of the film. Sonam praised the ‘luminous’ veteran and stated that watching her in a big film gave her goosebumps.

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have done numerous films together like Janbaaz, Ram Lakhan, among others.

Sonam had travelled to London, where she and husband Anand Ahuja have a home, on July 13.

Earlier, Tom Cruise’s review of Tenet had also become a talking point. The Hollywood star had also highlighted the experience of a ‘big screen’ and how he loved the ‘Big movie’ after watching it in London.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Tenet is a spy thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. After facing numerous delays, the movie finally hit United Kingdom. The action film is yet to hit the major market, USA, though, and is set to screen on September 3.

