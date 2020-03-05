Irfan Pathan opens up on making film debut with 'Cobra', has surprise in store for fans

Cricket and films are among the most-loved mediums of entertainment in the country, making the stars extremely popular. The two mediums often get inter-connected, be it cricketers marrying film stars, cricketers supporting the films or filmstars supporting them at matches. Interestingly, a lot of cricketers have also become actors.

Be it Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli, Harbhajan Singh or Sreesanth, many of them have taken to the world of glitz and glamour. The latest to join this category is Irfan Pathan. The former Team India player, who announced his retirement earlier this year, is gearing up for a debut, not in Hindi, but in Tamil.

Irfan's debut

The 35-year-old will be seen opposite Vikram in Cobra, reportedly as an antagonist.

The former all-rounder recently opened up on his debut with the media at an event.

Pathan revealed that he plays the role of an Interpol agent in the film. He added that he completed the shooting of the film recently in Russia.

In an interesting revelation, the actor-cricketer added that he is going to be speaking in Tamil for the film, adding that fans would be stunned to see him do so.

The first look of Vikram in Cobra made headlines with the veteran, known for his versatility, flaunting multiple looks. Netizens had expressed their excitement while calling him ‘unstoppable’ and more.

Irfan lavished praise on his co-star Vikram, calling him the Aamir Khan of South cinema.

Cobra is helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The movie also features KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, among others. The film hits the theatres in May.

