'Cobra' first look: Vikram is master of disguise, netizens can't stop raving about actor

Vikram has been known for flaunting multiple looks in numerous films, be it in Shankar’s Anniyan or I. However, the actor seems to have taken it on a different level with his latest Cobra. Unlike the aforementioned films where he was seen in 2-3 looks, 'Chiyaan' Vikram is being seen in seven different looks in the movie.

After buzz over the first look for the last few days, the much-awaited announcement was finally made on Friday evening. AR Rahman, who is the music composer of Cobra, was among those who shared the look on Twitter.

Here's the post

The look features Vikram screaming while looking at the mirror, but eight different reflections of his, some as a middle-aged men and some as elderly, all in different attires, hair and beard styles are also seen.

Netizens could not stop raving about the look. They termed it ‘Unexpected and out of the World’, writing that Vikram was looking ‘Amazing in all the looks’ and even praised his physique. One wrote how the ‘King arrived’ and was out to ‘make history.’

They expressed how eagerly they are waiting for the movie, stating that ‘Expectation has reached sky high’ and how it was worth the wait. With Kamal Haasan doing films like Dasavathaaram, one wrote that Vikram was the ‘only Tamil actor who can match half of Haasan’ and how something like this was happening after a long time. They praised him with terms like ‘Chiyaan Vera Lvl’.

Here are the reactions:

The film has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Cobra gears up for release on May 2020. KGF star Srinidhi Shetty and director KS Ravikumar are among the members of the cast. The film also marks the debut of former Indian cricket player Irfan Pathan.

