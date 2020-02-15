Irfan Pathan's Response To Sachin Tendulkar's V-Day Post Is Winning Everyone's Hearts; See

Irfan Pathan came forward with a heart-winning response to Sachin Tendulkar's Valentine’s Day post. Sachin did not shy away from celebrating Valentine's Day with his "First Love", and without a doubt, it is indeed cricket.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter and posted a video of himself batting in the nets, waving around his own favourite magic wand, drowned in his first love.

Irfan Pathan's response to Tendulkar's video

After having watched the video, veteran all-rounder and Tendulkar's former Indian team-mate Irfan Pathan wrote that the Master Blaster is his first love.

Aur Aap humare #Firstlove — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 14, 2020

Pathan ended up winning a lot of hearts by his kind gesture. Here's what the fans had to say.

Aur aap dono hmare aur bharat ke 👌👌👌 — Puneet Takkar (@PuneetTakkar8) February 14, 2020

Our also🤩 because of you❣ — sauravpintu (@babykkutty) February 14, 2020

Absolutely right Irfan Bhai❤️❤️ — Gurmeet Singh (@Gurmeet03359180) February 15, 2020

When Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat once again

Fans got to see the return of God to his arena during the bushfire charity match as he faced star Australian all-rounder and world champion Perry for one over. The fine strikes and the boundary off the first ball showed that Sachin Tendulkar still had the fire burning inside him.

''Five-and-a-half-years since the great man has had a hit out in the middle and he is facing Perry steaming in. And he just works it off the hip nicely. Oh, God! (due to a misfield at fine-leg) and it's through the gap and Tendulkar is away with the boundary,'' said the commentators on air.

The batting maestro will next be seen in action soon in the upcoming Road Safety World series which is scheduled to begin in March that will see him square off with legends of the game from around the globe including the likes of Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes and many more.

