Irfan Pathan Takes A Cheeky Single On Yuvraj Singh's Valentine's Day Post; Have A Look

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday shared an adorable picture with his wife Hazel Keech to wish the latter on Valentine's Day. Yuvraj Singh got engaged to Hazel Keech in November 2015 and tied the knot one year later. Keech is a British−Mauritian film actress who has also appeared in Indian television shows and films.

Taking to his Instagram, Yuvraj shared the picture, captioning it as, "U will always be my valentine @hazelkeechofficial." Have a look,

Irfan Pathan's hilarious comment

Soon after Yuvraj Singh shared the image with his fans on Instagram, his former India teammate Irfan Pathan posted a hilarious comment that left fans in splits. "Wishes ke emotions aapke chehre se match nahi kar rahe hai. (The emotions of your wishes don't match your facial expressions.)," Irfan Pathan commented in Hindi.

Yuvraj recently returned to the field when he played a charity match to generate funds for Australia's Bushfire victims. In the Bushfire Cricket Bash, Yuvraj was part of Adam Gilchrist XI who took on Ricky Ponting XI in a 10-over per side game.

Yuvraj Singh's hilarious Wisecrack At Sourav Ganguly's Expense

Yuvraj Singh cracked a lighthearted joke at the expense of his former skipper and one of his good friends Sourav Ganguly after he had posted a picture of him celebrating his century at Lords'. Sourav Ganguly had posted a picture of him raising his bat after scoring his maiden Test century on debut in June 1996. In the picture, Rahul Dravid, who had also made his international debut in that Test match was seen applauding Dada. However, Ganguly forgot to remove a watermark from the picture and sensing an opportunity, Yuvraj Singh came forward to make fun of him.

After having posted his picture, Ganguly captioned it as 'Fantastic memories'. However, it was only a matter of time before Yuvi made his presence felt and played lighthearted spoilsport. The former all-rounder asked Dada to remove the logo. The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup then reminded the ex-Indian captain that he is the BCCI President and requested him to 'be professional'.

