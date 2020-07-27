Irfan Pathan Reveals First Look Photos From His Upcoming Tamil Film "Cobra"

Irfan Pathan will soon appear in his first film titled Cobra. The cricketer is best known for his amazing game sense on the pitch. However, now Irfan has chosen to try his hand at acting and will soon be seen in the Tamil film Cobra. Taking to Twitter, Irfan shared a series of photographs in which he poses as his character in the film. Irfan Pathan seemed extremely happy to share his latest look from the film. In the pictures shared, Irfan Pathan can be seen dressed up in a semi-formal look.

Irfan Pathan reveals his latest look from Cobra

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan's Banter On Ben Stokes Gets Twitter Abuzz As Fans Join Debate

The actor took to social media and shared his new look as an Interpol officer. As per the caption Irfan Pathan posted, he will be seen as an Interpol officer on duty in Kolkata. The cricketer-turned-actor also shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Cobra in which he can be seen caught up in several candid moments. According to a news report, Irfan Pathan will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans of the cricketer are quite excited to watch him try out acting and are therefore excited for Irfan Pathan.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan 'worried' For Pacers, Reiterates Need For Efficient Injury Management

The film Cobra has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and will feature actor Vikram in the lead role. According to the news portal, Vikram will be seen in multiple avatars in the film. The news portal also hinted that Vikram will be seen in 25 different get-ups for the film. Cobra has been produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios. The film began its initial shooting in August 2019 and thus the makers are hoping to release the film this year. The makers earlier spoke to the news portal that the film will be a Pan India project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audiences.

Also Read | Pakistan Great Calls Irfan Pathan 'India's Wasim Akram In The Making' In 2004 Video: Watch

Speaking further about the role of Vikram, the makers praised him and said that Vikram is known to always take up challenging roles. However, it is their belief that in Cobra, his role could possibly be better than all. According to the news portal, Vikram completed his shooting in January 2020 and moved on to his next projects.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Lashes Out At Steve Bucknor For Umpiring Blunders In 2008 Sydney Test Match

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.