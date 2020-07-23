Last Updated:

Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan's Banter On Ben Stokes Gets Twitter Abuzz As Fans Join Debate

Yuvraj Singh did not shy away from responding to his former teammate's tweet by asking if Team India doesn’t have an all-rounder who can win matches for them.

Suraj Alva
Yuvraj Singh

Former Team India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh were involved in a comical Twitter banter on Monday after Irfan Pathan posted a tweet in which he acknowledged England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his all-round performance during the England vs West Indies second Test at Old Trafford. Ben Stokes' heroics in the 2nd Test helped England beat West Indies by 113 runs and level the three-match Test series. 

Irfan Pathan-Yuvraj Singh Twitter banter 

Irfan Pathan, in his tweet, wrote that Team India will be difficult to beat if they have a player like Ben Stokes in the side. Yuvraj Singh did not shy away from responding by asking his former teammate if Team India doesn’t have an all-rounder who can win matches for the side. Irfan Pathan gave a cheeky reply to Yuvraj Singh's response by saying that the Punjab cricketer has officially retired. Yuvraj Singh ended the banter saying that he knew that was coming and also praised Irfan Pathan  Here's the Irfan Pathan-Yuvraj Singh Twitter banter -

After former captain, Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan took up the all-rounder's role in the national side. Pathan, who started as left-arm bowler, steadily made progress with his batting. The ex-Baroda cricketer played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests and 24 T20Is for India, scoring over 2000 runs in all three formats. Overall, Pathan has over 300 wickets in his international career. 

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh had a glorious career in which played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017. He scored 8,701 runs in ODIs with 14 centuries and 52 fifties and took 111 wickets. In Test cricket, Yuvraj Singh amassed 1,900 runs. 

Fans react to Irfan Pathan-Yuvraj Singh Twitter banter

England vs West Indies: Teams eye series win 

The England vs West Indies three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and both the teams will be battling to win the series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. After winning the 1st Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, West Indies were outplayed by England in the second Test at Old Trafford following Ben Stokes' all-round show.

England could welcome pacer Jofra Archer back for the final Test after he was banned from the second Test for violating the team's bio-secure protocol and he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

First Published:
