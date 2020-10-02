'Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu' Sequel's First Look Poster Revealed; Check It Out

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu sequel’s first look poster was released by actor and director Santhosh P Jayakumar on October 1 on his Twitter handle. Santhosh Jayakumar who previously directed the first part of the film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu will star as the lead role in its sequel. Take a look at the poster below:

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu poster

The sequel of the film will mark the debut of Santhosh as an actor. He recently took to Twitter to release the first look and poster of the film. He tweeted that it’s the first look of his debut film as an actor and sixth film as a director. Further, he requested his fans and followers to share and support the film and said that he needed their blessings.

In the poster, Santhosh posed alongside co-actor Daniel Annie Pope and was seen holding two bananas. The title also included Irandaam Kuththu which translates to Second punch. The poster also revealed the lead actress in the film, Meena Sahu. She was seen wearing swimwear in the poster. The three of them were seen posing on the beach. Take a look at the poster below:

More about Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar released in the year 2018. The film starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibavhi Sandilya, ShaRaa and Yaashika Anand. According to Indiaglitz, the film went on to be the first Tamil film packed with explicit adult comedy that became a hit at the box office. This surprised everyone even though the critics panned it.

According to the report, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu sequel's release will take place in the second week of October. The movie is reportedly produced by Flying Horses Pictures and Rockfort Entertainment. The report also stated that Santhosh confidently gave the film an A certificate even before heading it over to the censors.

About Santhosh P Jayakumar

Santhosh Jayakumar kick-started his career with his directorial debut in Gaddam Gang which was a Telugu remake of the film Soodhu Kavvum. He made his debut in the Tamil industry with the film Hara Hara Mahadevaki that starred Gautham Karthik. Later, in 2018, Santhosh released the adult comedy film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu.

