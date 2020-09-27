Did You Know Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu Can’t Read And Write Telugu?

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, commonly known as Mahesh Babu is one of the finest and most celebrated South Indian actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist. Mahesh Babu has appeared in over 25 movies and has won several accolades.

Referred to in the media as the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and influential actors of Telugu cinema industry and is described as the superstar of Telugu cinema by his fans. Being one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu movie industry, fans will be surprised to know that Mahesh Babu doesn’t know how to read or write in the Telugu language. Read ahead to know.

Mahesh Babu can’t read and write in Telugu

A couple of years ago, Mahesh Babu was awaiting the release of his blockbuster movie, Srimanthudu (2015). During the promotions of that movie, the actor had revealed that having grown up in Chennai, he didn't learn to read and write Telugu. According to reports from IndiaGlitz, Mahesh Babu said that he can’t read Telugu so he just listens to the director and delivers his lines. The South superstar revealed that he can speak the Telugu language fluently as he mentioned that he has been blessed with a great memory.

In addition to being a great and very popular actor, Mahesh Babu is also a humanitarian and philanthropist as he runs a charitable trust and non-profit organisation called Heal-a-Child. Mahesh Babu is also associated with Rainbow Hospitals as their goodwill ambassador. The actor has plunged into the movie exhibition business along with Narayandas Narang of Asian Group, with the inauguration the seven-screen superplex at Gachibowli AMB Cinemas.

Over the long span of his career, Mahesh Babu has been acknowledged with eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards, and one International Indian Film Academy Award. Mahesh Babu also owns his own production house, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

On the work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big-screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The actor will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, that is in its pre-production stage. The movie is expected to release in 2021, however, due to the global pandemic, no official date has been announced.

