Get To Know Sibling Trio Of Regional Show 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte'

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a popular Marathi drama daily soap that airs on Star Pravah. The show is loosely based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee. The show chronicles the life of the Deshmukh family, especially Arundhati Deshmukh, who is a middle-aged housewife. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte unveils how her family takes Arundhati Deshmukh for granted, as she sets out to create a self-identity of her own.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte cast is headlined by Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar and Miling Gawli, as the play the role of main protagonists Arundhati and Aniruddha. In the show, the middle-class couple, who own a small household with three children namely, Yash, Abhishek and Isha. Here’s taking a closer look at the sibling trio of the show.

Niranjan Kulkarni

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte features Niranjan Kulkarni as the eldest son of the Deshmukh family, who is also going to be Ankita’s future husband. Niranjan Kulkarni began his acting venture with DD 1 Sahyadri Channel’s former show Saruchi Padvi, back in 1997. Ever since then, the actor has played brief roles in several mythological series. Niranjan shot to fame by playing the character of Raya in Zee Marathi’s Jaavai Vikat Ghene Aahe. Niranjan Kulkarni has shown his versatility by playing distinct roles in serials like Uncha Maza Zoka, Aapla Buva Asa Aahe and Ekankika.

Abhishek Deshmukh

Abhishek Deshmukh is playing the role of Yash Deshmukh in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He is the middle child of the sibling trio and Gauri’s love interest. For the unversed Abhishek is also a writer and director of the Marathi film fraternity. Some of his notable work includes Pasant Ahe Mulagi, Home Sweet Home, O Fida and Karve…By the Way. Abhishekh Deshmukh became a household name after starring in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Apurva Gore

The popular Marathi show features Auprva Gore as Isha Deshmukh, who is the youngest of all in the Deshmukh family. Apurva earned recognition in the Marathi acting fraternity with her stint in shows like Ti Phulrani and recently released mini-series High Time. The series follows the life of Amey, Bipin, Chaitanya and Devendra who are wading their last summer together as a group.

