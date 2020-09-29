'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Wild Card Entry Swathi Deekshith Gets Nominated For This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's fourth week began on September 27. After this week's nomination session, the recent wild card entry Swathi Deekshith with the other six contestants was nominated for the week. This week's nomination task was interestingly different, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants had to run into the lounge area to nominate others.

Swathi Deekshith gets nominated

The first player to reach there got a chance to trade with two hitmen, Akhil and Sohail, in order to 'kill' aka nominate for elimination the contestant they wanted to. The hitman who grabbed the gun prop upon the siren got a chance to kill. Amma Rajasekhar nominated Swathi Deekshith. Other six Bigg Boss Telugu 4 nominations included Sohail, Abhijeet, Lasya, Kumar Sai, Mehaboob and Harika.

While Mehaboob nominated Abhijeet and Ariyana nominated Lasya, Sujatha nominated Kumar Sai and Harika nominated Mehaboob. Akhil succeded in gaining more money as the hitman than Sohail at the nomination task. So Sohail eventually got nominated for the week. Akhil as the winning hitman nominated Harika.

Apart from Akhil, Sujatha Gangavva also enjoyed immunity as she is the captain of the house. Ariyana was also immune as last week's evicted contestant Devi Nagavalli gifted her a positive 'Bigg Bomb'. Devi Nagavalli's exit came as a huge surprise for the house members.

Devi Nagavalli's eviction

While exiting Bigg Boss Telugu 4's house, Devi Nagavalli spoke to the show’s host Nagarjuna. Talking about her eviction, the star said that her exit was very unexpected for her. She was of the opinion that she has given the best of her attempts. Devi added that she was one of the contestants who performed all the tasks rather wilfully, and her performances saw no error. However, her eviction is ‘unfortunate’, she said while leaving the show.

The host Nagarjuna explained the real reason for Devi Nagavalli getting evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actor said that Devi was performing well for the first two weeks, however, in the third week, she lost significant votes. While leaving the show, Devi saved Ariyana, as she gave immunity to Ariyana from the next eliminations. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 6, 2020. The show has a mix of contestants from various platforms. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hosted by South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

