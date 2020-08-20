Is 'Dev Manus' Based On A Real Story? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Show

If you are a fan of psychological thrillers, then Zee Marathi's upcoming drama series titled Dev Manus will definitely intrigue you. The trailer of Zee Marathi's upcoming TV show was recently dropped on the channel and it looks quite interesting. The story of Dev Manus is that of a serial killer who is a doctor by profession and his patients treat him like a god-sent angel. With such an intriguing storyline, it will be highly riveting to see how the makers will present such a dark genre to their viewers.

Is 'Dev Manus' based on a true story?

As per an article on Zee5, the story plot of Dev Manus is based on a true-life event that of a doctor who behaves like a nobleman and hides his dark secrets under his innocent face. The story is inspired by a murderer named Santosh Pol who lived in the Satara district. He killed six individuals with the help of his nurse Jyoti Mandre. Santosh Pol the prime suspect in kidnapping and murder of Jedhe, the 'President of Maharashtra Purva Prathmik Shikshika Sevika Sangh'. After investigation, the police found him guilty. That's when Santosh Pol also confessed about the other five murders done by him in the past.

Hence, the story of Dev Manus revolves around the same lines. He is also famous by the name of Dr.Death on the internet. Lagira Zhala Jee fame actor Kiran Gaikwad is essaying the role of the serial killer in the Zee Marathi show. Dev Manus will replace popular horror show Ratris Khel Chale on the regional channel. Dev Manus is helmed by director Raju Sawant.

Coming to the date from which Dev Manus is staring on Zee Marathi, the psychological thriller will air from August 31, 2020, 10:30 PM onwards. Viewers can enjoy this thriller drama six days a week from Monday to Saturday. Apart from the channel, one can also watch all the episodes by downloading the Zee5 app and the official website. Take a look at the compelling trailer of the Raju Sawant show which will certainly give you a nail-biting experience.

