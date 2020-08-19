Nayanthara's Popular Malayalam Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

South superstar Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses of recent times. The absolute stunner has featured in several flicks in distant languages be it Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam and nailed every role on celluloid. However, out of all Nayanthara's movies, she has given some memorable performances in Malayalam language films. So if you are an ardent admirer of the Vismayathumbathu star and, wish to watch some of her best films then here is a list of some of her most spectacular Malayalam movies which you must add to your watch-list.

Nayanthara's Must Watch Malayalam Movies

Puthiya Niyamam

An entertaining revenge drama presented by director A. K. Sajan in an engaging manner. Puthiya Niyamam is one of those Nayanthara's Malayalam movies for which she got a lot of critical acclaims. The actress played the role of a Kathakali dancer who plans to seek revenge from her rapists and kill them with the help of a friend. The film also stars Mammootty, Aju Varghese, and Sheelu Abraham in significant roles. A great pick for those evenings when you feel like watching some intense-drama.

Elektra

If you are a fan of the psychological thriller genre in films then this Nayanthara's Malayalam movie is a highly recommended one. Elektra is a psychological thriller drama in which Nayanthara played the female lead. A compelling thriller with a riveting story plot of a mentally unstable girl who is so passive about her father that she ends up doing some criminal activities. Nayanthara remarkably performed in the Shyamaprasad film. Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Prakash Raj played pivotal roles in the Malayalam movie as well.

Bodyguard

Filmmaker Siddique's Malayalam film Bodyguard is the original version of the blockbuster Kareena Kapoor-Salman Khan movie of the same name. The commercial success of this Malayalam movie gave rise to many directors creating their own versions of Bodyguard in various languages. Coming back to this popular film, in Bodyguard, Nayanthara played the lead role as Ammu who falls in love with her security head aka Bodyguard essayed by Dileep.

Manassinakkare

When talking about Nayanthara's Malayalam movies there's no way we fail to mention about her debut Malayalam movie Manassinakkare. The gorgeous actress played the role of Gauri in the family drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad. A light-hearted film focussing on human behaviour and relationships in the most flattering way. It was the success of Manassinakkare which made Nayanthara a household name.

