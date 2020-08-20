'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 19: Ranbir Proves Prachi's Innocence To Everyone

If you have somehow missed the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode then do not worry as now you can take a look at the Kumkum Bhagya Aug 19, 2020 episode's written update. The Kumkum Bhagya latest episode starts with Ranbir getting a call while he's sitting on the dinner table with everyone. As soon as Ranbir answers the call all he says is that "I am coming there", this worries Abhi who asks Ranbir what's happening. Ranbir tells Abhi that he knows about the real thief and he swiftly moves out. Abhi follows him, Ranbir then tells Abhi that in order to prove Prachi's innocence he hired a private investigator who just informed that he knows about the thief's location. Then Ranbir leaves to catch the thief and Abhi wishes him good luck.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for August 19, 2020

In the next scene, Abhi gets a call from Vikram who apologizes to him for his and Pallavi's behaviour and accepts that they did a mistake by doubting Prachi's intentions. Abhi is annoyed and tells Vikram to inform everyone that Prachi is not the thief and tells him about the Private investigator hired by Ranbir and that the real thief is caught. After hearing this news Vikram is relieved and he asks Abhi about his location. Abhi tells him he is coming home and also asks him to tell Aaliya that her accusations were baseless and she should not doubt anyone just because they are middle-class. Vikram initially hesitates and then agrees to do so and tells Abhi that he will inform Aaliya to come home.

Pallavi hears all this all and feels bad that she called an innocent girl a thief. She then calls Aaliya to inform about the entire scenario. Aaliya, on the other hand, is with one of the thieves and when she gets to know about the real thief being caught is tensed. She slaps the thief and asks him about the money and also tells him that his friend is caught. Aaliya then, on her way home, calls Rhea who is with Prachi's mom standing on the road and talking to each other. Later, Prachi's mom hands over a holy bracelet to Rhea and tells her to keep it with her always as it will protect her. Prachi's mom tells Rhea that this bracelet has always been with her.

Then in the flashback, it is shown that Pragya got the holy bracelet for Abhi but he insisted on her keeping it instead. As all his happiness and related to her so she should be the one who should protect it. While Rhea is busy talking to a friend, Prachi's mom tells her Buji is calling her on phone. Rhea asks Prachi's mom to pick up her call and inform her that she will call her back, when Aaliya hears Pragya's voice on the phone she immediately disconnects and thinks it's her imagination. Then Aaliya once again calls Rhea who finally picks up, she then tells Rhea about the real thief being caught by Ranbir and how her plan to frame Prachi has yet again failed.

Next, one sees Ranbir chasing the masked thief with a friend. Eventhough the thief runs out, Ranbir confiscates a bag from him which has Rs 10 Lakhs cash. Ranbir then informs Abhi about this and tells him that he has got proof to prove that Prachi did not steal. In the next scene, Abhi comes home with Prachi where all his family members are present including Aaliya, Rhea, Vikram, and Pallavi. Ranbir enters the house and shows the bag full of stolen cash to everyone and hence proves that Prachi is innocent, Abhi and Ranbir both point out Aaliya for not trusting Prachi. And, finally, the episode ends there. Also, take a look at a sneak peek for tomorrow's episode here.

