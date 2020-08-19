Randeep Hooda's Birthday: Throwback To His Phenomenal Transformation For 'Sarabjit'

There are very few actors in Bollywood who have managed to carve a special niche for themselves and garner the love and appreciation of both off-beat cinema lovers and commercial movies admirers. Randeep Hooda is one such bankable actor. The stellar actor rings in his 44th birthday on 20 August 2020. Even though Randeep has set some major benchmarks in his acting career so far but, out of all, his surreal transformation for 2016's drama movie Sarabjit certainly tops the list. Talking about the same, just before Randeep Hooda's birthday, let us look back at Randeep Hooda's transformation journey which grabbed a lot of attention back in 2016.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela To Sushant Singh Rajput; List Of Actors Who Made B-town Debut In 2013

Randeep Hooda's Transformation For Sarabjit Is A Mark Of A True Artist

In the year 2016 released director Omang Kumar's much-awaited biopic titled Sarabjit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda played the lead roles in the movie. The story of Sarabjit dealt with an Indian man who is imprisoned for life in Pakistan and then later sentenced to death irrespective of his sister appealing justice for him throughout her life. Randeep essayed the role of Sarabjit Singh in the film. Although Sarabjit failed to live up to its hype, Randeep Hooda's marvellous performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics.

Also Read:Angad Hasija's Character In His Punjabi Show Tera Rang Chadeya Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh

To get into the skin of his character, the Extraction actor had to undergo a drastic transformation. To look his part the actor lost a whopping 18 kilograms of weight in a matter of 28 days. The stupendous actor did so by starving and sticking to coffee and water. Randeep Hooda's transformation was so phenomenal that one could actually see his bones which, was the very requirement of director Omang Kumar for the role.

Also Read:Robert Downey Jr Was Paid A Whopping $15MN For 15-minute Role In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

This Randeep Hooda's transformation for Sarabjit showcased a major highlight of his character in the film who was locked in a 4 x 4 room for years and also had several rat-bite scars of his body. Post the weightloss when Omang saw the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor, he was stunned to see him. Irrespective of so much hard-work, Sarabjit failed to impress the viewers but, yet the film remains one of Randeep Hooda's most physically challenging roles ever.

Also Read:Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

On the professional front, Hooda was last seen in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actor played a pivotal role in the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. Love Aaj Kal was Randeep's second film with the Jab We Met director post Highway. Even though Randeep's character in the Imitiaz Ali had different shades, yet it managed to connect with the viewers and his performance was critically acclaimed in the 2020 film. Apart from this, he also played a significant role in Netflix's action thriller film Extraction in which he starred alongside Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.