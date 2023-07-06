Prabhas' Salaar Teaser Hints At Crossover With Yash-led KGF; Fan Theories, Clues Explained

Prashanth Neel and Prabhas’ starrer Salaar was finally showcased to audiences by the makers. The teaser presents a grittier, darker version of Prabhas shooting and slicing his way through hoards of enemies. However, the location showcases in the teaser shows an uncanny resemblance to the army base featured in KGF Chapter 2. Here’s how the two might be connected.

What’s cooking?

Prashanth Neel is the man behind both the Salaar saga and the KGF series. KGF Chapter 1 focused on the rise and ascension of Rocky, played by Kannada star Yash. The character, who had made a promise to his dying mother, took on the gold mafia in Mumbai because of his hunger for power and wealth.

KGF Chapter 2 focuses on how Rocky emerges as the leader of the gold mafia and becomes a saviour for the inhabitants of the Kolar Gold Fields. It concludes with the sinking of Yash’s gold-laden ship, and he is presumed dead. However, the post-credit scene gives a glimpse of a book with KGF Chapter 3 printed over it, implying that there will be a third part in the franchise.

Who’s saying what?

The very same army bases

Ever since the teaser of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire was released, several fans have taken to social media to speculate that the two might be connected. One thing that ties the two together is that they seem to feature the very same army bases.

(Stills from both KGF Chapter 2 and the Salaar teaser | Image: Twitter)

Many social media users posted stills from both KGF Chapter 2 and the Salaar teaser. In the post-credit scene for KGF Chapter 2, the bunkers in the army base featured code C-303. The Salaar teaser also featured similar bunkers with the code C-516. It should also be noted that KGF Chapter 2 and the teaser for Salaar bore uncanny similarities.

(A tweet by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan)

The 'violence' connection

Salaar has been billed as the story of the "most violent man". The three posters feature Prabhas holding a machete and an assault rifle. It is evident that action is going to be a main element in Salaar. Interestingly, one of the most popular dialogues in KGF 2 was about "violence". Rocky Bhai killed his adversaries without breaking a sweat. This thematically ties up the two films.

Minor characters in KGF to return in Salaar?

KGF 2 dropped the biggest hint about its connection with Prabhas' Salaar. In one of the scenes, Farman (Saran Shakti), a slave at Narachi in KGF 2, has a face-off with Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). While Adheera and his people killed most of the rebels, it wasn't confirmed whether Farman died or not. Farman's mother, played by Eshwari Rao, begged Rocky to bring back her son. However, his face wasn't disclosed when Rocky brought the dead bodies back to KGF.

Fans think that Farman is Salaar. Eshwari also has a part in Salaar and might play the role of Prabhas' mother.

Salaar teaser to pick up from where KGF Chapter 2 ended?

One of the most popular theories about KGF and Salaar being related is that the teaser opens right around the conclusion of KGF Chapter 2. Since Salaar is slated to be a revenge drama film, Rocky might be the one Prabhas’ character is fighting to avenge. Moreover, In the post-battle climax of KGF 2, Rocky Bhai attacked the parliament with the help of an army. There have been theories circulating suggesting that only the most powerful army could aid an attack on the parliament. There are conjectures that Yash is aided by Salaar's (Prabhas) army as he challenges the PM of the nation Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon).

(Yash and Prabhas together in an edited photo | Image: Republic)

Moreover, the exact timing for Salaar’s teaser arouses curiosity as well. The teaser was released at 5:12 am, which is the exact time when Rocky’s ship sank. It might be possible that the two might be set in one shared cinematic universe made by Prashanth Neel. This will become clear when the film will release on September 28, 2023.