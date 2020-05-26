Isha Keskar From 'Mazya Navryachi Bayko' Looks Adorable In These Pictures With Beau Rishi

Isha Keskar is best known for playing the role of old Shanaya in Mazya Navryachi Bayko. She has been in a relationship with Kahe Diya Pardes's Rishi Saxena. The couple has been quite vocal about their relationship and is often seen posting pictures with each other on their social media. It has also been reported that the wedding bells will soon be ringing for the couple as well.

Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena have been in a relationship for a long time. Fans of the couple love their pair together. While Rishi Saxena seems to be a little selective with his social media posts about his girlfriend, Isha Keskar often posts pictures with her boyfriend. Check out some of the most adorable pictures of the couple together posted on Isha Keskar’s Instagram.

Isha Keskar’s Instagram

Isha Keskar who played old Shanaya in Mazya Navryachi Bayko posted an aesthetic picture of the couple. Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena are seen looking at each other adoringly as they stand near a swing set. While Isha Keskar wore a mustard coloured skirt and a black coloured fill arms top, Rishi Saxena wore a dark coloured shirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. Fans of the couple stated that their favourite pair ‘Risha’ looked lovely together.

Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena casually posed for the adorable picture. While Isha Keskar lied down in front of the camera, her boyfriend Rishi Saxena lied down on her shoulder. The pair looked at the camera as they smiled sweetly at the lens. While posting the picture Isha Keskar wrote, ‘Friendship is better because of Love. Love is better because It blossomed out of Friendship.’ [sic]

Isha Keskar, who played old Shanaya in Mazya Navryachi Bayko, beamed with joy as she made a sweet face in front of the camera. Actor Rishi Saxena also smiled sweetly as he posed behind her. Isha wore a white coloured top and a pair of dark coloured shorts. Rishi wore a dark coloured shirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. While posting the picture, Isha Keskar wrote a sweet caption that read, ‘Since you have been around, I smile a lot more than I used to...!’ [sic]

On the occasion on Valentine’s Day, Isha Keskar shared a picture of her Valentine Rishi Saxena. Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena are seen hugging each other on a beach. As the sun sets behind them, the couple smiles at the lens and share a perfect picture. Rishi wore a light coloured hat, while Isha left her hair open in the picture.

Isha Keskar shared a monochrome picture of the couple on her Instagram account. In the picture, Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena seem to be sitting inside a car. Fans of the couple complimented them by saying that they are giving major relationship goals in the picture.

