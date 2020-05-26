Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Give Fans 'couple Goals' From Recently Posted Selfie

As COVID-19 continues to delay the start of cricket action in most parts of the world, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic have been sharing their adorable pictures on social media during the India lockdown. Hardik Pandya, who got engaged to Natasa Stankovic on the first day of the year 2020, recently reacted to a photograph posted by his fiancee on social media.

India lockdown: Hardik Pandya comments on Natasa Stankovic latest image

Natasa Stankovic, on Sunday, shared a picture on her Instagram, in which she is kissing Hardik Pandya’s cheek with the cricketer capturing the moment on camera with a smile. Following this Natasa Stankovic post, Hardik Pandya replied with a 'heart' emoji in the comments section. Fans also posted messages for the couple after Natasa Stankovic shared the image.

India lockdown: Fans react to Natasa Stankovic latest post

India Lockdown: Hardik Pandya marriage and IPL career

While the Hardik Pandya marriage date is yet to finalised, Natasa Stankovic has developed a special bond with Hardik Pandya's family and even celebrated Holi with the Pandya family at their place. Coming to cricket, Hardik Pandya was all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL until the tournament was postponed by BCCI due to COVID-19.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star all-rounder recently expressed his thoughts over the commencement of IPL, stating that he is ready to play the tournament behind closed doors. The 26-year-old had last played for India back in September last year and since then, he has been out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury. Pandya comeback to international cricket was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal have been an integral part of MI over the years. The brothers, with their all-round performances, have won many matches for their side as well as led them to four IPL titles till date. MI are currently the defending IPL champions after winning their fourth title last season by beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a nail-biting final last year.

(IMAGE: NATASA STANKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)