Karishma Tanna- Upen Patel & Other Popular 'Nach Baliye' Couples Who Broke Up Post Show

Nach Baliye is one the longest-running celebrity dance reality shows on Indian Television. Nach Baliye as a franchise has delivered nine successful seasons of this highly popular dance show. Wherein romantic couples perform together and compete with other pairs for prize and Nach Baliye winners trophy.

Whenever Nach Baliye premiered, one controversy was constant in every season by the makers, which was about the couples paring up just for the sake of the show, and breaking up post the season ended. So we have curated a list of popular Nach Baliye couples who are no longer together and have separated after participating in Nach Baliye as a pair.

Popular Nach Baliye Couples Who Are No Longer Together

1. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were the talk of the town at one point in Tellyland. The two participated in several reality shows together like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Love School etc, and were one of the strongest TV couples. In fact, Upen Patel also proposed Karishma Tanna on National television. Things seemed well until the couple suddenly called it quits in 2016. It came as a shock to many because Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were inseparable for a good number of years.

2. Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

The latest to join this list is Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali. The good-looking couple similar to Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were quite inseparable. The duo won Nach Baliye 3, and got married after it. They recently announced their divorce on social media, and fans of Sanjeeda and Aamir were stunned by the news.

3. Muskaan Ataria and Faisal Khan

DID Lil Champs winner Faisal Khan participated in Nach Baliye 9 with his model girlfriend Muskaan. The Jodi had to leave the show mid-way due to Faisal's injury. The millennial couple had an ugly break up and Muskaan accused Faisal of infidelity.

4. Shraddha Arya and Alam Singh

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya and her non-celebrity boyfriend Alam Singh were powerful contenders for Nach Baliye 9 trophy. But a few months after the show ended, the romantic couple parted ways.

5. Mrunal Thakur and Sharad

Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur and her writer boyfriend Sharad participated in Nach Baliye season 7. During the show, the couple always talked about their struggles with families for not accepting each other due to cultural differences. Soon after the reality show ended so did their relationship, due to unknown reasons. Mrunal Thakur's boyfriend has been away from the limelight ever since.

6. Sana Saeed and Deepesh Sharma

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame Sana Saeed looked madly in love in with her beau Deepesh, an entrepreneur when they participated in Nach Baliye 7. Rumours of them pretending to be a couple just to participate in the dance show soon started making rounds. This proved right when the young couple immediately parted ways after the show ended.

7. Kuwar Amar and Charlie

Kuwar Amar and Charlie were amongst the strongest jodi's of Nach Baliye season 5. They were counted amongst the young and popular Nach Baliye couples ever. The much in love pair broke up after the show, and are reportedly not even on talking terms now.

8. Daljeet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot

Romantic pair Daljeet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot participated in Nach Baliye season 4. Shalen Bhanot and Daljeet also won the season, and soon after tied the knot. But a few years later there was trouble in paradise and the two famous actors are now divorced happily. Reportedly, Daljeet charged allegations of domestic violence on Shaleen Bhanot and things got sour from thereafter. Daljeet and Shallen Bhanot also have a son Jayden who lives with his mother.

9. Rashmi Desai and Nandish

Source: Youtube

Popular TV couple Rashami Desai and Nandish also participated in Nach Baliye 7. The duo already had trouble in the marriage prior to participating in the show called, called it quits soon after Nach Baliye went off-air.

10. Karan Patel and Amita Chandekar

Karan Patel who also hosted one season of Nach Baliye participated in season 3 as a contestant, with his then-girlfriend Amita. Both actors have done various shows together, however they duo are not together anymore, and Karan Patel is now happily married to TV actress Ankita Bhargava.

Source: Youtube

