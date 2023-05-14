Cannes 2023: Agra, Ishanou, Other Indian Films To Screen At The Coveted Film Festival

Cannes 2023 will be held in France from May 16. At the film festival this year, numerous Indian movies will be screened. The movies include Rahul Roy starrer Agra and Ishanou.

Agra to be screened at Cannes

As per ANI reports, the movie Agra will be screened at Cannes 2023. Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy stars in the movie along with Oscar-nominated actor Priyanka Bose. The movie is directed by Kanu Behl and is produced by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production and O28 Films.

Agra is a Hindi-language movie written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan. It is a dystopian movie that narrates the tale of an Indian family and their dynamics. This will be the second time one of Kanu Behl’s films will be screened at Cannes. His debut film Titli also premiered at the film festival.

This year, Kanu Behl’s Agra will have its world premiere at Cannes. The movie has been selected for the Director’s Fortnight section of the festival. The section features non-competitive Independent films that are open to everyone attending.

Manipuri movie Ishanou at Cannes

Directed by Manipuri director, Aribam Syam Sharma, Ishanou was first released in July 1990. The movie is selected to be screened under the coveted Classic Section of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. However, this is not the first time the movie will be screened at the prestigious film festival.

A year after its release, Ishanou was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the un certain category. As per ANI, this year, the film will get its red carpet world premiere and will be screened on May 19. The movie is considered historic as it is the only Indian movie to ever be screened in the Classic section of the film festival.

At Cannes Film Festival, the Classic Section honours the restored version of all-time classic movies. Ishanou has been restored by Mumbai’s Film Heritage Foundation. The story of the movie narrates the tale of Manipur’s Maibi culture. Additionally, the Hindi movie Kennedy will also be screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

About Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place from May 16 to May 27 in the coastal city of the French Riviera. Actor Anushka Sharma among Manushi Chillar and influencer Dolly Singh will make their debut at the film festival. Celebrities from all walks of life attend the coveted event to witness the best of cinema from around the world.