'Jallikattu' Ending Explained With Special Emphasis On Its Layered Messaging

Jallikattu has been the talk of the town ever since it was picked as the official Oscar entry in the Best International Film category. The film was released in October 2019 and had gained immense critical acclaim for its unique story-telling style and cinematography. This film focuses on various aspects of human nature and conveys a strong and disturbing message to the people regarding their own behaviour. The final scene of Jallikattu has been kept extremely layered, drawing conclusions with minimum dialogues and loud punchlines.

Jallikattu ending explained

The film Jallikattu derives its name from the famous traditional Tamil Nadu festival, Jallikattu, where wild and hungry bulls are left in an open field for participants to capture. The animal sport had been in the news, a few years back as the government wanted to ban it altogether. However, the bill was not implemented due to Jallikattu's significance in the south.

The plot of this film revolves around a butcher and his bull, who had been left loose, creating utter panic and chaos. The film explores various elements of human nature and how people behave in times of crisis. Qualities like selfishness and lack of empathy have been heavily highlighted through various instances in the film.

The human tendency to indulge in blame-game is another critical aspect pointed out effortlessly in Jallikattu. The film runs on exceptional cinematography by Girish Gangadharan which has been aptly combined with strong background score and writing. Jallikattu reviews have also found a special place for director Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose unique way of presentation has won hearts across the globe.

In the last frame of Jallikattu, the bull is showcased in a huge puddle of mud with multiple injuries. A bunch of men pounce upon the bull to catch hold of him and have their part. However, the weight of the chaotic human pyramid is such that the bull naturally sinks into the wet puddle, killing him instantly. This scene tries to highlight the fact that humans are nothing less than animals, in terms of behaviour and nature. Both animals and humans lose their mind when they are in difficult situations, resulting in destruction and chaos. Humans are also driven by selfish motives, which makes every situation worse and uncontrollable.

Read Here's Lijo Jose Pellissery's Journey As 'Jallikattu' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars

Also read 'Jallikattu' Nominated For Oscar 2021, Have A Look At How Twitterati Reacted

Another theory about Jallikattu ending involves the scene where Antony, played by Antony Varghese, makes an attempt to push out of the murderous pyramid, only to get forcefully pulled in again. This scene indicates that there are no exceptions to human nature. Every single person is a part of this anarchy and hence, no one person, in particular, can be blamed. This Jallikattu scene points out that there is no exit from here, no matter how hard the person tries.

The final Jallikattu scene showcases the bull as a ghostly figure, questioning humans and their evolution over the years. This scene aims at showcasing the disturbing silence after the harm has been done. Jallikattu has been received raving reactions from the fans and critics alike, fuelling expectations for an Oscar win in 2021.

Read 'Jallikattu' Screenwriter S Hareesh Feels Elated After The Film Reaches Oscars 2021

Also read 'Jallikattu' Star Antony Varghese Credits Director Lijo's Vision For Film's Oscar Entry

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Friday Film House)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.